[SBS Star] Suzy to Film 4 Music Videos for Upcoming Comeback

Korean singer and actress Suzy announced her official comeback date.On January 4, Suzy's management agency JYP Entertainment confirmed her comeback date as January 29.This is Suzy's comeback as a singer in approximately a year, after her first solo mini-album 'Yes? No?'.According to the agency, Suzy's new mini-album will contain a variety genres of music, and she will film a total of 4 music videos for the comeback.Previously, JYP Entertainment confirmed that Suzy is currently in the process of filming the music video in Los Angeles, California.Moreover, Suzy is set to drop a pre-release track on January 22.(Credit= SBS funE, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)