[SBS Star] BIGBANG and V.I.P's Act of Kindness Garners Attention

K-pop act BIGBANG and its fandom―known as V.I.P, reportedly donated basic necessities to the people in need.On December 30 and 31, BIGBANG successfully held its 'BIGBANG 2017 CONCERT LAST DANCE IN SEOUL' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.Not only domestic fans but also international fans, more than 60,000 V.I.Ps gathered at the two-day concert.As the concert was expected to be BIGBANG's last concert prior to its members' military enlistment, fans expressed their love and support by donating.The total amount of donations made by BIGBANG and V.I.P was 168,380 kilograms of rice, 14,481 coal briquettes, 7,000 eggs, 37,920 instant noodles, 300 kilograms of pet food, 198 baby diapers and 84 cans of baby formula.The donations will be delivered to senior citizens, single mothers and teenagers who are residing in shelters.BIGBANG is expected to go on a hiatus on its group promotions in order to serve the military starting this year.(Credit= 'dreamecokr' Twitter, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)