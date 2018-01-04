[SBS Star] From Idol to Actress; Sooyoung Flaunts Flawless Beauty

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Sooyoung revealed her new profile photos after joining new agency.On January 3, Sooyoung posted her new profile photos on her Instagram account.In the photos, Sooyoung showed off more feminine, mature charm as an actress than a girl group member.Sooyoung decided to leave her former agency SM Entertainment along with two other Girls' Generation's members―Tiffany and Seohyun.Following her departure, Sooyoung signed with Echo Global Group which specializes in actor/actress management.Sooyoung is currently starring in the drama 'Man Who Sets the Table'.(Credit= 'hotsootuff' Instagram)(SBS Star)