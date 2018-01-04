SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXID's Solji to Undergo Surgery due to Hyperthyroidism
[SBS Star] EXID's Solji to Undergo Surgery due to Hyperthyroidism

작성 2018.01.04
K-pop girl group EXID's Solji, who has been on a hiatus from the group's promotions, is scheduled to undergo a surgery.

According to reports on January 4, Solji will undergo an orbital decompression surgery.
EXIDSolji has been taking a break about a year due to her condition with hyperthyroidism.

Earlier, it was reported that the level of her thyroid hormones has stabilized after treatments. However, she is now suffering from orbital decompression, which is a common side effect in the eyes of hyperthyroidism patients.
EXIDEXID's management agency Banana Culture Entertainment stated, "Solji is scheduled to undergo the surgery on January 8. As Solji's recovery is our top priority, her comeback schedule has not been decided at all at the moment."
EXIDAlthough Solji's voice is included in EXID's new albums, the group has been promoting as 4 since 2017.

We wish you a quick recovery Solji!

(Credit= 'EXIDOfficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
