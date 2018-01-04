[SBS Star] YG Shares Details about TAEYANG's Wedding Ceremony

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's management agency, YG Entertainment shared details about its member TAEYANG's upcoming wedding.On January 4, YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin's wedding ceremony.According to the statement, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin recently confirmed their wedding date to February 3, Saturday.The couple will hold their wedding ceremony privately at their church, and will have a reception with families and close acquaintances right after the wedding at Paradise City Hotel, Incheon.The agency also informed that they are not planning to go on a honeymoon as TAEYANG is expected to enlist in the military this year.Last December, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin revealed their wedding plan after their 3 years of relationship.The couple first met while shooting TAEYANG's '1AM' music video in 2014.(Credit= 'plumactors' 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)