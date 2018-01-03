SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin Heading to Hawaii for Wedding Pictorial
2018.01.03
Korean celebrity couple TAEYANG and Min Hyorin reportedly bound for Hawaii this week.

According to reports on January 3, BIGBANG's member TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin will be heading to Hawaii for their wedding pictorial.
[SBS Star] TAEYANG & Min Hyo-rin will Get Married in February 2018It is bringing many people's attention as this will be TAEYANG and Min Hyorin's first-ever pictorial as a couple.

However, it is uncertain whether the pictorial will be for a magazine, or only for their upcoming wedding.

The couple is scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony on February 3.
TAEYANGMeanwhile, TAEYANG is expected to enlist in the military in the first half of 2018, shortly after his wedding.

TAEYANG and Min Hyorin first met in 2014, while shooting for TAEYANG's solo track '1AM' music video.

(Credit= 'plumactors' 'BIGBANG' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
