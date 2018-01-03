[SBS Star] Lee Jong-suk's Best Decision of 2017?

Korean actor Lee Jong-suk shared how his 2017 was, and his plans for 2018.During his recent photo shoot and interview with magazine High Cut, Lee Jong-suk looked back on his 2017.When the interviewer asked what was the best thing he did in 2017, Lee Jong-suk shared, "It's my decision to open a cafe. I've always wanted to open a cafe of mine."He continued, "Whenever I don't have anything scheduled, I wake up and head straight to the cafe. I've almost never have been interested in anything other than acting, so it feels like a whole new world (to own a cafe)."For 2018, Lee Jong-suk shared that he wants to take more lighthearted characters.He said, "While choosing projects up until now, I've mainly gravitated towards the one that has a strong framework or have something meaningful to it. In 2018, I would love to try something that is easier to watch, like rom-coms or melodramas."Full interview and pictorials of Lee Jong-suk will be available on the January issue of High Cut.(Credit= 'highcut.co.kr' Facebook)(SBS Star)