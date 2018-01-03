[SBS Star] 2PM Members Celebrating the New Year Together!

K-pop boy group 2PM's members were spotted together to celebrate the new year.On December 2, 2PM's Jun.K and Nichkhun shared some photos of 2PM members having a quality time together.In the photos, Jun.K, Nichkhun, Chansung and Taecyeon smiled in front of the camera, while having a Korean barbecue dinner together.Along with the photos, Jun.K wrote, "Celebrating a new year during Taecyeon's vacation. Someone please edit Junho in!".Nichkhun wrote, "My brothers! I only wish you all good health and happiness! I love you guys!".Although Taecyeon enlisted in the military last September, 2PM members were seen hanging out whenever he's on his vacation.Due to Taecyeon's military enlistment, 2PM members are focusing more on their solo promotions rather than as a group.(Credit= 'khunsta0624' 'jun2dakay' Instagram)(SBS Star)