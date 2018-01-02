SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Wins Top Excellence Actress at '2017 SBS Drama Awards'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Wins Top Excellence Actress at '2017 SBS Drama Awards'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.02 13:24 조회 재생수132
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기

Korean actress and singer Suzy wins the Top Excellence Actress at '2017 SBS Drama Awards'.

On December 31, the lead characters from SBS 'While You Were Sleeping' Suzy and actor Lee Jong-suk both won the Top Excellence Actress and Actor awards.

After receiving the award, Suzy gave a memorable acceptance speech.

Suzy said, "I wasn't expecting to win a prize, but I want to thank all of you. Before I couldn't endure the weight being on the stage, I was always busy saying conventional phrases. But today I want to actually name each one of those people who I'm thankful of."

Then Suzy started to name staff members and close-acquaintances names, including her management agency JYP Entertainment.

In 2013, Suzy won the Top Actress awards for MBC's mini-series 'Gu Family Book'. But while she was giving an acceptance speech on the stage, she showed anxious, and awkward attitude bringing much criticism from the public.

Check out more on '2017 SBS Drama Awards'.

(Credit= 2017 SBS Drama Awards) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호