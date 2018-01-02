SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG & YG Emphasize 'Five-member Group' During Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG & YG Emphasize 'Five-member Group' During Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.02 13:24 조회 재생수157
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG & YG Emphasize Five-member Group During Concert
Could K-pop behemoth BIGBANG make a comeback as a five-member group?

BIGBANG's recent remarks on its member T.O.P is bringing much attention.

On December 31, BIGBANG held their last concert ahead of G-DRAGON, TAEYANG. and DAESUNG's military enlistment. [SBS Star] BIGBANG Emphasizes 'Five-member Group' During ConcertOne of the most memorable remarks BIGBANG members said to the fans is referring their group as 'five-member group'.

TAEYANG said, "Please wait for us until five of us make a fantastic comeback." 

He also comforted fans who seem worried about BIGBANG's 'last' stage, "We promise that we'll meet you guys again next time. Please don't worry about us!" [SBS Star] BIGBANG Emphasizes 'Five-member Group' During ConcertSEUNGRI also highlighted his group is a five-member group, "I hope five of us can smile, laugh and run around the stage again and make more memories."[SBS Star] BIGBANG Emphasizes 'Five-member Group' During ConcertDuring their recent concert, its member T.O.P's voice was played as a recorded track, and his video was played during encore stage, garnering much attention.[SBS Star] BIGBANG Emphasizes 'Five-member Group' During ConcertNot only BIGBANG members emphasized their group being 'five-member group', but also its CEO of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk highlighted BIGBANG being a five-member group.[SBS Star] BIGBANG Emphasizes 'Five-member Group' During ConcertYang Hyun-suk posted a photo on his Instagram, along with the photo he also put hashtags '#themostmemorablescene #SeeYouAgainBIGBANG #FiveMemberBIGBANG'―hoping for BIGBANG's comeback as well. [SBS Star] BIGBANG Emphasizes 'Five-member Group' During Concert(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'fromyg' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호