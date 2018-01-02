[SBS Star] BIGBANG & YG Emphasize 'Five-member Group' During Concert

Could K-pop behemoth BIGBANG make a comeback as a five-member group?BIGBANG's recent remarks on its member T.O.P is bringing much attention.On December 31, BIGBANG held their last concert ahead of G-DRAGON, TAEYANG. and DAESUNG's military enlistment.One of the most memorable remarks BIGBANG members said to the fans is referring their group as 'five-member group'.TAEYANG said, "Please wait for us until five of us make a fantastic comeback."He also comforted fans who seem worried about BIGBANG's 'last' stage, "We promise that we'll meet you guys again next time. Please don't worry about us!"SEUNGRI also highlighted his group is a five-member group, "I hope five of us can smile, laugh and run around the stage again and make more memories."During their recent concert, its member T.O.P's voice was played as a recorded track, and his video was played during encore stage, garnering much attention.Not only BIGBANG members emphasized their group being 'five-member group', but also its CEO of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk highlighted BIGBANG being a five-member group.Yang Hyun-suk posted a photo on his Instagram, along with the photo he also put hashtags '#themostmemorablescene #SeeYouAgainBIGBANG #FiveMemberBIGBANG'―hoping for BIGBANG's comeback as well.(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'fromyg' Instagram)(SBS Star)