[SBS Star] Wanna One Set to Perform at '2017 SBS Entertainment Awards'
[SBS Star] Wanna One Set to Perform at '2017 SBS Entertainment Awards'

작성 2017.12.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Set to Perform at 2017 SBS Entertainment Awards
Who is your favorite idol group this year? 

On December 29, SBS funE confirmed that K-pop boy group Wanna One will perform at an annual event 'SBS Entertainment Awards'.

Wanna One is expected to perform its hit song 'Pick Me' on the stage and brighten the mood at this year's 'SBS Entertainment Awards'.
[SBS Star] Wanna One Set to Perform at 'SBS Entertainment Awards'Wanna One has a special relationship with SBS. Its members Kang Daniel and Ong Seong Wu are taking active parts in SBS variety program 'Master Key'. Kang Daniel even made an appearance in one of the most popular variety shows 'Running Man' as a guest, proving his popularity. 

'2017 SBS Entertainment Awards' will be held at SBS PRISM TOWER, Seoul on December 30 at 8 PM KST.

(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)       
