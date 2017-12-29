[SBS Star] Sunny Tearfully Talks about Girls' Generation Members Leaving SM

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation Sunny opened up about her feelings on the members' departure from SM Entertainment.On December 28, Sunny made an appearance at E Channel's 'Life Trading Reality - To You From Me' where she shared about her feelings to her friend Yewon.Sunny said, "It is difficult to maintain a girl group for a long time. The life span of girl groups is short. But Girls' Generation was different."She continued, "We recently went through our contract renewals. We talked about what we want to do and what we could not do. When I heard what they say, I could completely understand their choices. I wanted them to do what they wanted."Then she added, "Since we've known each other for so long, I just knew it. I cherish them all, so I understand them well. I want them to be happy."Last October, Girls' Generation's Tiffany, Seohyun and Sooyoung decided not to renew their exclusive contract with SM Entertainment to pursue different career path―mostly acting.(Credit= E Channel 'Life Trading Reality - To You From Me', 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)(SBS Star)