[SBS Star] 'While You Were Sleeping' Casts Reunited!

Korean actors and actresses who starred in SBS' recent hit drama 'While You Were Sleeping' gathered together.On December 28, actor Jung Hae In shared a photo through his personal Instagram account.In the photo, Jung Hae In was seen having dinner with 'While You Were Sleeping' casts and staffs, including Lee Jong-suk and Suzy.Along with the photo, actor Jung wrote a short caption that reads, "While You Were Sleeping, together with my lovable, thankful people."The cast members were known to have close friendship even after the drama's finale.Meanwhile, two leads of 'While You Were Sleeping'―Lee Jong-suk and Suzy are nominated for the grand prize of '2017 SBS Drama Awards'.The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 31, at 9:05 PM KST.(Credit= 'holyhaein' 'jongsuk0206' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)