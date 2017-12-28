[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Updates Her Fans "I'm getting much better"

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation Yuri updated her fans about her health after spraining her ankle.

On December 27, Yuri posted a photo on her Instagram along with a caption, "Now my ankle feels much better."She also wrote English captions for fans in overseas, "As you know, my right ankle was injured three months ago.. so I got my physical rehab treatment. I'm getting much better don't worry guys. I'm okay Love you all. Thank you for your support and attention."In the photo released, Yuri was seen doing an advanced yoga pose that needs much expertise.Ahead of Girls' Generation's comeback, Yuri revealed her ankle injury in July.Then in August, she took part in Girls' Generation's official 6th album to commemorate her group's 10th debut anniversary.This year she was also acknowledged for her acting skills in SBS drama 'Defendant', where she played a role of a journalist.(Credit= 'yulyulk' Instagram)(SBS Star)