[SBS Star] TAEYANG's Fiance Min Hyorin Updates SNS

Korean actress Min Hyorin updated her SNS for the first time since she announced her wedding plan with K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG.On December 26, Min Hyorin uploaded multiple selfies on her Instagram along with a caption "It's so cold outside. Stay warm."In the one of the selfies she uploaded, Min Hyorin was seen wearing beige turtleneck with red lipstick. In the second picture, she was seen boasting her flawless skin with hair tied to the back, carrying out her signature youthful charm.Recently, Min Hyorin and TAEYANG announced their marriage plan after dating for 4 years.The two is expected to tie the knot next February.(Credit= 'hyorin_min' Instagram)(SBS Star)