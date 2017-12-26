[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Release Wonder Girls 'So Hot' Cover for Free!

On December 25, BLACKPINK covered Wonder Girls' smash hit 'So Hot' during '2017 SBS Gayo Daejun'.
Released in 2008, 'So Hot' propelled Wonder Girls to stardom with its infectious melody and catchy lyrics.
YG Entertainment's music producer TEDDY and his THEBLACKLABEL remixed the song for the special stage, and the song got released free at 9 PM KST via YouTube and SoundCloud.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is expected to make its domestic comeback in January next year.
If you haven't listen to BLACKPINK version of 'So Hot', this is your chance!
(Credit= 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)
(SBS Star)