[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Release Wonder Girls 'So Hot' Cover for Free!

BLACKPINK's cover stage garnered many people's attention, as the members reinterpreted the song in a whole different style.YG Entertainment's music producer TEDDY and his THEBLACKLABEL remixed the song for the special stage, and the song got released free at 9 PM KST via YouTube and SoundCloud.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is expected to make its domestic comeback in January next year.If you haven't listen to BLACKPINK version of 'So Hot', this is your chance!(Credit= 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)