[SBS Star] 'Song-Song Couple' Spotted Dating on Christmas Eve!
[SBS Star] 'Song-Song Couple' Spotted Dating on Christmas Eve!Korean celebrity couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo were spotted dating on Christmas Eve.

On December 25, various Chinese media reported that 'Song-Song Couple' was seen playing bowling on the night of Christmas Eve.

According to the netizens who spotted the couple said, "Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong-ki visited the 'rock' bowling alley located in Itaewon, Seoul. 

They were seen wearing comfortable casual clothes, enjoying bowling game with their friends.

After tying the knot on October 31, the newlywed couple were spotted dating outside multiple times.
[SBS Star] 'Song-Song Couple' Spotted Dating on Christmas Eve!On December 13, Song Hye Kyo traveled to China to attend a state dinner, which was hosted by China for President of South Korea Moon Jae-in. 

▶ [SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Attends the State Dinner Hosted by China

Song Joong-ki attended '2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards' in Hong Kong as a host on December 1.  

▶ [SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Mentions Newlywed Life with Song Hye-kyo & Future Plans

(Credit= '會火' Weibo, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
