[SBS Star] Can GD & TAEYANG Postpone Military Enlistment Dates?

As much as fans love K-pop behemoth BIGBANG, many are wondering if G-DRAGON and TAEYANG can postpone their military enlistment dates.According to YG Entertainment on December 24, G-DRAGON and TAEYANG cannot postpone their enlistment date anymore due to their ages, thus they are expected to receive draft notice soon. The agency also added that two are expected to serve in the military in the first half of next year.According to Korea's military manpower administration act, Korean men must have to serve in the military before they turn 30 years old.However, BIGBANG's other members like DAESUNG and SEUNGRI can postpone their military enlistment dates so whether they will also be enlisting in the military next year is bringing much attention.Earlier on June 10, G-DRAGON talked about his military duty to his fans during his concert 'G-DRAGON 2017 CONCERT: ACT III, M.O.T.T.E'.He first asked his fans, "This concert might be the last concert. After I get discharged from the military, I will be 32-33 years old. Is that okay?"Then fans shouted, "Yeah!"But G-DRAGON responded humorously, "But I'm not okay. By then I can't wear nail polishes anymore."Meanwhile, TAEYANG is expected to tie the knot with actress and his longtime girlfriend Min Hyorin in February of 2018, just before he gets enlisted in the military.BIGBANG is expected to hold the year-end concert 'BIGBANG 2017 CONCERT LAST DANCE IN SEOUL' in Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul from December 30 to 31.(Credit= 'gdragon', 'TAEYANG' Facebook, 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)