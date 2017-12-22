SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Seen as Working Hand-in-Glove with Her Bodyguard!
[SBS Star] IU Seen as Working Hand-in-Glove with Her Bodyguard!

Korean singer-songwriter IU and her bodyguard were seen work in harmony. 

Recently, in an online community, there was a posting titled 'IU and bodyguard' with a short clip attached to it. 

The clip was from IU's recent concert 'IU 2017 TOUR CONCERT PALETTE', which was held in Jamsil Arena, Seoul on December 9.

IU was seen getting help from her bodyguard when she wanted to get down from the stage. In order to get down to the floor level, she opened her arms wide and bodyguard immediately hold her and put her down.
[SBS Star] IU Seen as Working Hand-in-Glove with Her Bodyguard!As they were seen natural and stable while doing so, it brought many fans' attention.

Her bodyguard also said thank you to IU's fans who were waiting to see IU after the concert. 

When IU came out, she began to whispering what she wanted to tell her fans to her bodyguard as she lost her voice after the concert. Then bodyguard told the fans for IU, "Go home early and eat dinner. Especially for teenagers, please go back home as soon as possible. Your parents will worry about you." 
[SBS Star] IU Seen as Working Hand-in-Glove with Her Bodyguard!Then the day after, while they were on the way to the second concert, IU tried whispering what she wanted to say to her fans but her bodyguard refused her favor "No, nope."

But he eventually told IU's fans on behalf of the artist, "Body condition is good, so don't worry. I'll do well." 

The two has been working together for 6 years, working hand-in-glove. 

IU recently finished her solo concert successfully and is set to shoot for tvN's drama 'My Mister'. 

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'boxgame' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)         
