[SBS Star] JYP Ent. Confirms Stray Kids' Debut Next Year
[SBS Star] JYP Ent. Confirms Stray Kids' Debut Next Year

작성 2017.12.21 13:10
Korea's entertainment behemoth JYP Entertainment officially announced new boy group Stray Kids' debut.

On December 20, JYP released an official statement regarding its survival show 'Stray Kids', and the contestants' upcoming debut as a 9-member group.
 
▲ 'Hellevator' Music Video - Stray Kids

According to JYP, the nine members―Bang Chan, Kim Woo Jin, Lee Min Ho, Seo Chang Bin, Hwang Hyun Jin, Han Ji Sung, Felix, Kim Seung Min and Yang Jeong In will make their debut sometime next year.

The agency stated, "Thank you for loving and supporting 'Stray Kids' until its finale. Please look forward to Stray Kids' upcoming debut."

On the final episode of 'Stray Kids', JYP's producer Park Jin Young decided that the final lineup of the group would be nine members, instead of the original lineup as seven.
Stray KidsHe added previously eliminated members―Felix and Lee Min Ho, after consulting with the audience. 96 percent of the audience voted the group's debut as nine instead of seven during the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.

(Credit= 'JYPEStrayKids' Facebook, 'jypentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
