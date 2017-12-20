SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee Jonghyun's Overseas Fans Mourn at Korean Embassy
Fans of K-pop artist Jonghyun are expressing their grief at sudden loss of such talented artist. 

On December 20, at an online community, there was a posting titled 'Fans in overseas who are paying tribute to Jonghyun' along with multiple photos.
[SBS Star] SHINee Jonghyun's Overseas Fans Mourn at Korean EmbassyIn the posting, fans' notes and flowers were laid in front of Korean embassy located in various locations in overseas including Russia and Chile. 
[SBS Star] SHINee Jonghyun's Overseas Fans Mourn at Korean EmbassyIn memory of Jonghyun, fans lit candles, prayed and hugged each other to comfort one another. 

In the memos, there were handwritten letters from the fans saying, "I'll remember you forever", "Once 5 Forever 5", and "Rest In Peace". 
[SBS Star] SHINee Jonghyun's Overseas Fans Mourn at Korean EmbassyEven in Korea, there were numerous postings on online community paying tribute to such a talented singer by posting images of 'You've been working hard, Jonghyun' along with a black ribbon. 

There is also a website which gives an opportunity for fans to write letters to Jonghyun.

Since December 19, fans in Korea paid their respects at Asan Medical Center, Seoul ahead of the funeral. 

(Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
