K-pop girl group Lovelyz brought out youthful and sweet charms to the stage.On December 17 Lovelyz made an appearance on SBS 'Inkigayo' and with their lovely charms, they garnered many fans' attention.They were wearing a chic black dress and performed 'Twinkle' with angelic voice, entertaining audiences' ears.Lovelyz's new track 'Twinkle' is part of their third mini album 'Fall in Lovelyz' which maximized the members' girly charms. 'Twinkle' has bright and bouncy tunes which brings out artsy vibes.Check out more on SBS 'Inkigayo'.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)