K-pop boy group B.A.P is back with most charismatic performance.On December 17, B.A.P made a comeback stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' and performed to its newest track 'MOONDANCE'.Right before their comeback stage, B.A.P members did an exclusive interview with SBS 'Inkigayo'.The members explained how their comeback tracks 'MOONDANCE' and 'HANDS UP' are about finding true oneself, away from their stereotypes.They also sang a short Christmas carol ahead of Christmas.Check out more on SBS 'Inkigayo'.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)