[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Flaunts Her Seductive Charm with 'Lip & Hip'

K-pop sexy icon HyunA is back with yet another sassy stage!On December 17 aired episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', HyunA performed to her newest track 'Lip & Hip'.HyunA's new single 'Lip & Hip' is HyunA's special gift to her fans, commemorating her 10th debut anniversary.HyunA made her debut in 2007 as a member of Wonder Girls, moved to 4minute in 2009, and ultimately became a solo artist now.It was reported that HyunA took part in writing the lyrics for 'Lip & Hip', which highlight HyunA's sensual but cute charm with EDM and hip hop beats.Check out HyunA's 'Lip & Hip' stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' above.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)