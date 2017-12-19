SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAEYANG Pledges to Spend the Rest of Life with Min Hyorin
작성 2017.12.19
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Pledges to Spend the Rest of Life with Min Hyorin
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG is getting married to his girlfriend in February, who he dated for four years.  

On December 18, TAEYANG wrote on his Instagram, "Hello everyone, this is Taeyang. Today, I want to share with you guys about the most important and joyful promise I have made in my life."

He continued, "I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Min Hyorin, the one who has always stuck by me for the past four years. Through all the good times and the bad times, she has always believed in me and now I look forward to making a beautiful life together."[SBS Star] TAEYANG Pledges to Spend the Rest of Life with Min Hyo-rinTAEYANG concluded the letter by showing gratitude to his fans and close acquaintances, "To all the fans who always treated me as if I was family, to all of my Big Bang members, to all of my YG family, to everyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and meet, I want to say THANK YOU. I will continue to live my life with responsibility and humility. My hope is that you will continue to support us and give your blessings for our future ahead as a couple."
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Pledges to Spend the Rest of Life with Min Hyo-rinAhead of TAEYANG's letter to his fans, YG Entertainment reported, "BIGBANG's TAEYANG and Min Hyorin will tie the knot next year in February, before his military enlistment." 
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Pledges to Spend the Rest of Life with Min Hyo-rinMin Hyorin appeared in the music video for TAEYANG's song '1 AM' in 2014.

The two confirmed their relationship in May 2015.

(Credit= '__youngbae__', 'hyorin_min' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
