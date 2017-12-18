[SBS Star] EXO Baristas Welcome You to 'Cafe Universe'!

K-pop boy group EXO's members turned into baristas for their upcoming comeback!Recently, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment dropped a series of teaser images and videos on its social media platforms.EXO's XIUMIN and SEHUN, KAI and SUHO, BAEKHYUN and CHANYEOL, D.O. and CHEN paired up to show off their mellow charms.While brewing a warm cup of coffee, the members hinted the lyrics of the upcoming comeback track with their soft narration.EXO's winter special album's 'Universe' is a rock-ballad genre of title track, which combines sentimental piano melody with dynamic sounds of the electric guitar.The lyrics depict a story of a man who willing to chase love until the end of the universe.The special album reportedly contains 7 tracks in total, including the title track 'Universe' in Korean and Chinese.EXO's new album is scheduled to be released on December 21, so stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)