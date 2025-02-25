[SBS Star] 'Our Blues' Actress with Down Syndrome Jung Eun Hye Announces Her Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Jung Eun Hye, the 35-year-old actress and artist with Down syndrome who gained attention for her role in the tvN's drama "Our Blues," is set to get married this May.On February 24, Jung Eun Hye shared that she is getting married on May 3 at the Munho-ri River Market in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do.Her fiancé is Cho Young-nam, a colleague she met at a workplace for people with developmental disabilities.Cho Young-nam, who has an intellectual disability, and Jung Eun Hye became close at work before starting a relationship.Jung Eun Hye announced the news in a YouTube video, shyly saying, "I'm getting married. I'm just so happy because I love him."Regarding her fiancé, she shared, "He started working at the center in February and showed interest in me. He was the first to ask me out. I guess he really liked me."She continued, "One day, he asked, 'Eun Hye, will you marry me?' Hearing that made me so happy—because I love him so much."Jung Eun Hye also talked about how her fiancé brings joy into her life: "He's such a positive person who makes me laugh and gives me strength. Because of him, I feel so energized."Jung Eun Hye became widely known for her role as Young-hee, the older twin sister with a developmental disability to actress Han Ji Min's character, Young-ok, in "Our Blues."In addition to acting, Jung Eun Hye is an artist and YouTuber.She has been drawing caricatures at Munho-ri River Market since 2016 and has held exhibitions showcasing her artwork both in Korea and abroad.(Credit= '오피큐알OPQR' YouTube, Instagram)(SBS Star)