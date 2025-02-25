[SBS Star] 'Our Blues' Actress with Down Syndrome Jung Eun Hye Announces Her Marriage

On February 24, Jung Eun Hye shared that she is getting married on May 3 at the Munho-ri River Market in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do.
Her fiancé is Cho Young-nam, a colleague she met at a workplace for people with developmental disabilities.
Cho Young-nam, who has an intellectual disability, and Jung Eun Hye became close at work before starting a relationship.
Regarding her fiancé, she shared, "He started working at the center in February and showed interest in me. He was the first to ask me out. I guess he really liked me."
She continued, "One day, he asked, 'Eun Hye, will you marry me?' Hearing that made me so happy—because I love him so much."
Jung Eun Hye also talked about how her fiancé brings joy into her life: "He's such a positive person who makes me laugh and gives me strength. Because of him, I feel so energized."
In addition to acting, Jung Eun Hye is an artist and YouTuber.
She has been drawing caricatures at Munho-ri River Market since 2016 and has held exhibitions showcasing her artwork both in Korea and abroad.
