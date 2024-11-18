뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Seungheon Has Marriage Agencies' Least Favorite Personality?
Published 2024.11.18 15:30 Updated 2024.11.18 15:34 View Count
It seems that actor Song Seungheon might have a hard time finding a wife soon.

On November 15, Song Seungheon guested on entertainer Park Myung-soo's YouTube show "Hal-myung-soo." 

When Song Seungheon and Park Myung-soo met, they exchanged greetings and reminisced about running into each other at comedian Cho Sae-ho's recent wedding.

Park Myung-soo, seeing Song Seungheon's face, was amazed and asked, "You always look so amazing, Seungheon. What's your secret to maintaining your looks?" 

Song Seungheon replied, "Well, I've quit smoking for about 20 years. I also do Pilates. I recently started it and have been doing it consistently for a year."
Song Seungheon
Park Myung-soo then asked, "What's your MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, a personality test that categorizes people into 16 different personality types), by the way?"

Song Seungheon answered, "Originally, I was an ISFP, but my best friends said, 'You're not an F (emotional type). Try again,' so I took the test again, taking my time this time, and I turned out to be a T (rational type). I'm an ISTP."

Park Myung-soo also said, "Oh, we have the same type. I don't really cry either. I only tear up in the mornings because my eyes get watery with age. Actually, I've never cried over something I've seen."

Song Seungheon replied, "I don't tell people that I'm an ISTP though. Nobody likes ISTPs for some reason, so I just say I'm an ISFP instead."

Park Myung-soo agreed, saying, "People don't really talk to me as they know I'm an ISTP. They don't even bother, thinking I won't be able to relate to their feelings."
Song Seungheon
Song Seungheon then asked the production team, "Do you know why that is? Why does everyone dislike ISTPs?"

When the production team responded, "It's the worst MBTI according to marriage agencies," Song Seungheon, who is thinking about marriage, immediately said, "Please edit all of this out. This part has to be edited out, it can't stay in," making everyone burst into laughter.

Park Myung-soo added, "Yeah, this can't stay. I don't know about actor Song Seungheon, but non-celebrity Song Seungheon has to be protected," maing the situation more comical. 

Song Seungheon also joked, "You know how blood type B is considered the worst in terms of personality, right? Well, the thing is, I'm actually a B," which had everyone laughing again.
 

(Credit= '할명수' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
