[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Explains the Jealousy She & Lee Sang Woo Feel During Each Other's Kiss Scenes

On October 14, Kim So Yeon appeared as a guest on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro."
She continued, "I told him I was jealous, but he was just like, 'Why are you jealous? It's just work.' So I thought, 'Am I weird? Maybe this isn't normal.' But later, when I had a lot of intense kiss scenes with Um Ki-joon in 'The Penthouse,' he said, 'Now I understand how you feel.'"
Kim So Yeon added, "After that, we came to an agreement. If there's a romantic scene, we let each other know in advance. I'll say, 'Go to the other room now,' and after the scene is over, I'll say, 'Oppa, you can come out now.' He goes in and out while watching TV. It's the same for me."
She concluded, "But when I saw it, I didn't feel jealous this time. It looked beautiful, in fact. He looked so good-looking in it. I was impressed by how well he maintained his physique at this age, and I found him even more attractive," expressing her endless affection for Lee Sang Woo.
Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo got married in June 2017 after playing a married couple in the 2016 MBC's drama "Happy Home." The couple has no children.
(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'sysysy1102' Instagram)
