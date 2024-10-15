뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Explains the Jealousy She & Lee Sang Woo Feel During Each Other's Kiss Scenes
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Explains the Jealousy She & Lee Sang Woo Feel During Each Other's Kiss Scenes

Published 2024.10.15 11:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Explains the Jealousy She & Lee Sang Woo Feel During Each Other's Kiss Scenes
Actress Kim So Yeon opened up about mutual jealousy with her husband, actor Lee Sang Woo, over kiss scenes.

On October 14, Kim So Yeon appeared as a guest on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro." 
Kim So Yeon
In the video, Kim So Yeon was seen responding to Shin Dong-yeob's question, "How do you and your husband, as actors, deal with each other's kiss scenes?" by saying, "After we got married, Sang Woo had a kiss scene in another drama, and I felt jealous. His gaze was so warm in that scene as well."

She continued, "I told him I was jealous, but he was just like, 'Why are you jealous? It's just work.' So I thought, 'Am I weird? Maybe this isn't normal.' But later, when I had a lot of intense kiss scenes with Um Ki-joon in 'The Penthouse,' he said, 'Now I understand how you feel.'"

Kim So Yeon added, "After that, we came to an agreement. If there's a romantic scene, we let each other know in advance. I'll say, 'Go to the other room now,' and after the scene is over, I'll say, 'Oppa, you can come out now.' He goes in and out while watching TV. It's the same for me."
Kim So Yeon
Kim So Yeon also recalled, "Not long ago, Sang Woo was in the drama 'Red Balloon,' and there was a really intense kiss scene in it. While watching one episode together, he told me, 'You should go in to the other room now,' so I did. But then the scene became so viral that I couldn't avoid seeing it."

She concluded, "But when I saw it, I didn't feel jealous this time. It looked beautiful, in fact. He looked so good-looking in it. I was impressed by how well he maintained his physique at this age, and I found him even more attractive," expressing her endless affection for Lee Sang Woo.
 

Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo got married in June 2017 after playing a married couple in the 2016 MBC's drama "Happy Home." The couple has no children.

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'sysysy1102' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지