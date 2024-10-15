[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Explains the Jealousy She & Lee Sang Woo Feel During Each Other's Kiss Scenes

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim So Yeon opened up about mutual jealousy with her husband, actor Lee Sang Woo, over kiss scenes.On October 14, Kim So Yeon appeared as a guest on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro."In the video, Kim So Yeon was seen responding to Shin Dong-yeob's question, "How do you and your husband, as actors, deal with each other's kiss scenes?" by saying, "After we got married, Sang Woo had a kiss scene in another drama, and I felt jealous. His gaze was so warm in that scene as well."She continued, "I told him I was jealous, but he was just like, 'Why are you jealous? It's just work.' So I thought, 'Am I weird? Maybe this isn't normal.' But later, when I had a lot of intense kiss scenes with Um Ki-joon in 'The Penthouse,' he said, 'Now I understand how you feel.'"Kim So Yeon added, "After that, we came to an agreement. If there's a romantic scene, we let each other know in advance. I'll say, 'Go to the other room now,' and after the scene is over, I'll say, 'Oppa, you can come out now.' He goes in and out while watching TV. It's the same for me."Kim So Yeon also recalled, "Not long ago, Sang Woo was in the drama 'Red Balloon,' and there was a really intense kiss scene in it. While watching one episode together, he told me, 'You should go in to the other room now,' so I did. But then the scene became so viral that I couldn't avoid seeing it."She concluded, "But when I saw it, I didn't feel jealous this time. It looked beautiful, in fact. He looked so good-looking in it. I was impressed by how well he maintained his physique at this age, and I found him even more attractive," expressing her endless affection for Lee Sang Woo.Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo got married in June 2017 after playing a married couple in the 2016 MBC's drama "Happy Home." The couple has no children.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'sysysy1102' Instagram)(SBS Star)