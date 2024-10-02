[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Tells If the Rumor that She Was Dubbed "Goddess" at University Is True

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Go-eun shared whether the rumor that she was dubbed "goddess" during her university days is true.Recently. Kim Go-eun sat down for an interview with the press to speak about her new movie. "Love in the Big City.""Love in the Big City" tells the 13-year story of Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun), a free spirit, and Heung-soo (Noh Sang Hyun), who hides his sexual identity, as they grow together through shared experiences.During the interview, Kim Go-eun reflected on her own twenties, recalling the character Jae-hee, who pushes forward with her "firm beliefs and thoughts" without caring about how others see her."I was actually a pretty model student in school," she said, laughing as she noted that her college life was the complete opposite of Jae-hee's "exciting" lifestyle of hitting up clubs and bars every night."I lived with my grandmother during college, and I'm the type who gets scared easily, so I didn't go out clubbing. I lived near Gangnam Station and commuted to school. I remember, when I'd head out in the morning to go to school, I'd see crowds of people pouring out of the clubs at Gangnam Station after partying all night. I'd get scared and just look down at the ground as I passed by," then laughed hard.The actress also touched on the rumor that she was the "goddess of Korea National University of Arts" due to her popularity during her time there.Recently, her university friend, actor Lee Sang-yi, appeared on the YouTube show "Pinggyego" and said, "Kim Go-eun was super popular. I can definitely back that up,"Kim Go-eun responded with a laugh, "I was aware that I was somewhat popular. But I wasn’t really the 'goddess of Korea National University of Arts.' Back then, we didn't even use the term 'goddess' on things like this. It was more like, people would often go, 'Who's that girl?' about me."After that, she mentioned that Jae-hee's way of falling quickly for someone and giving everything to a boyfriend is different from her own approach to love."Jae-hee is great, but her taste in men is a bit unfortunate. When I like someone, I take my time. It takes a while for me. I've never even been on a blind date or group date. And when I like someone, the main thing I see is whether I'm able to express my emotions freely around them. I believe a true relationship is one where I can be my authentic self."(Credit= PLUS M Entertainment)(SBS Star)