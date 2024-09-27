뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Yong Hwa Praised for Professional Handling of Medical Emergency at Festival
Published 2024.09.27
Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE made headlines for his calm handling of a medical emergency during a performance at a university fall festival.

On September 26, CNBLUE was invited to perform at Kyung Hee University's Seoul Campus for their fall festival. 

While CNBLUE was performing at the festival, a medical emergency occurred in the standing area of the audience.

According to videos taken by students at the scene, Jung Yong Hwa noticed the situation in the standing section, immediately pausing the performance by saying, "Wait, wait," and took charge of the situation.

As staff members approached, Jung Yong Hwa asked the audience to cooperate by saying, "Please make way," so they could quickly reach the patient.

He also handed water bottles to the crowd, saying, "Please help each other. If anyone else feels unwell, let us know. It can happen when you're in a crowd like this," showing consideration not just for the patient but for others who might have been feeling unwell.
Jung Yong Hwa
Jung Yong Hwa
After calming the audience, the leader of CNBLUE reassured them, "We'll continue the performance after assessing the situation. Please maintain some order. I'll check on things and return." 

He then stepped off the stage and went to the ambulance where the patient had been taken to check on their condition.

Jung Yong Hwa later returned to the stage and let everyone know everything was taken care of, then resumed the performance. 

He wrote on the online fan community after the performance, saying, "I was quite surprised myself, but the student's health was more important than mine. So, I went to the ambulance to check on them."

He added, "Fortunately, I heard the person is okay and has returned home in a good condition."

Jung Yong Hwa's swift and skillful handling of the emergency situation demonstrated his experience in the field and left a strong impression on fans.
 
(Credit= 'goldspoon_gs' X, 'jyheffect0622' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
