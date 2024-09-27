[SBS Star] "It Was Stressful" Han Ga In Talks about Divorce Rumors that Followed Her Marriage for Years

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In talked about the stressful time when she and her husband, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, were surrounded by rumors of separation and divorce.On September 26, Han Ga In launched her YouTube channel, debuting with a video that showcased her home for the first time.In the video, Han Ga In at her house revealed her plans for Yeon Jung Hoon to appear on her channel."He certainly has to. He and I are past the age to be secretive about our lives.", the actress remarked.Han Ga In stated, "After we got married, many words came out about our marriage that said my husband and I are not on good terms. The rumors have almost faded away now, though.""Some people thought we were pretending our marriage was okay when it was falling apart. There were rumors that we were living apart or divorced.""Those rumors began when we were six to seven years into our marriage and had yet to have a child. The rumors are gone since we had our children and are happy together.", the actress remarked.Han Ga In, who had her first child 11 years after getting married, said she waited until she felt prepared for parenthood."I wasn't sure if I could live the life I'm living now.", she revealed, "If I had had children soon after marriage, I don't think I would have been able to raise them well. I don't know if I could have wrapped them with love back then.""I had my first child when I was 35. I thought it was too late at that time, but reflecting on it now, it wasn't.", the actress shared.Han Ga In said during their 11 years of marriage without children, she and Yeon Jung Hoon had to deal with excessive attention regarding their childless status."When it was over ten years after we married, each day was stressful for my husband and me. Whenever my husband had to go outside, he would ask me what should he say if people ask when we are going to have a baby.""He and I would discuss what to say before speaking with the media. ‘Just say that we’d like to have a child around this time.’, we used to tell each other.", she reminisced.When asked if she was happy during those 11 years of marriage with Yeon Jung Hoon without children, Han Ga In responded, "Back then, we...", and concluded with a big laughter.Meanwhile, Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon tied the knot in 2005.The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2016, followed by the arrival of their son in 2019.(Credit= '자유부인 한가인' YouTube)(SBS Star)