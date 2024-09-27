뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Was Stressful" Han Ga In Talks about Divorce Rumors that Followed Her Marriage for Years
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "It Was Stressful" Han Ga In Talks about Divorce Rumors that Followed Her Marriage for Years

Published 2024.09.27 15:23 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Was Stressful" Han Ga In Talks about Divorce Rumors that Followed Her Marriage for Years
Actress Han Ga In talked about the stressful time when she and her husband, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, were surrounded by rumors of separation and divorce.

On September 26, Han Ga In launched her YouTube channel, debuting with a video that showcased her home for the first time.

In the video, Han Ga In at her house revealed her plans for Yeon Jung Hoon to appear on her channel.

"He certainly has to. He and I are past the age to be secretive about our lives.", the actress remarked.
Han Ga In
Han Ga In stated, "After we got married, many words came out about our marriage that said my husband and I are not on good terms. The rumors have almost faded away now, though."

"Some people thought we were pretending our marriage was okay when it was falling apart. There were rumors that we were living apart or divorced."

"Those rumors began when we were six to seven years into our marriage and had yet to have a child. The rumors are gone since we had our children and are happy together.", the actress remarked.
Han Ga In
Han Ga In, who had her first child 11 years after getting married, said she waited until she felt prepared for parenthood.

"I wasn't sure if I could live the life I'm living now.", she revealed, "If I had had children soon after marriage, I don't think I would have been able to raise them well. I don't know if I could have wrapped them with love back then."

"I had my first child when I was 35. I thought it was too late at that time, but reflecting on it now, it wasn't.", the actress shared.
Han Ga In
Han Ga In said during their 11 years of marriage without children, she and Yeon Jung Hoon had to deal with excessive attention regarding their childless status.

"When it was over ten years after we married, each day was stressful for my husband and me. Whenever my husband had to go outside, he would ask me what should he say if people ask when we are going to have a baby."

"He and I would discuss what to say before speaking with the media. ‘Just say that we’d like to have a child around this time.’, we used to tell each other.", she reminisced.

When asked if she was happy during those 11 years of marriage with Yeon Jung Hoon without children, Han Ga In responded, "Back then, we...", and concluded with a big laughter.
Han Ga In
Meanwhile, Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon tied the knot in 2005.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2016, followed by the arrival of their son in 2019.
 

(Credit= '자유부인 한가인' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지