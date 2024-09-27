[SBS Star] Seo Ji-hye's Courageous Act of Saving a Woman from a Drunk Man Resurfaces

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Seo Ji-hye is gaining attention for a past story in which she helped rescue a woman from a drunk man.Recently, Seo Ji-hye made a special appearance as the ex-girlfriend of Choi Seung-hyo (actor Jung Hae In) in tvN's drama "Love Next Door."Her captivating performance perfectly suited the role, and it has brought renewed attention to her past act of kindness.Back in 2010, after finishing filming for the drama "Kim Su-ro, the Iron King," Seo Ji-hye was waiting for a KTX train to return to Seoul.While on the platform, she witnessed a drunken man harassing a woman, and the situation seemed very dangerous for the woman.Believing the woman was in danger, Seo Ji-hye cautiously approached and asked what was happening.The woman, trembling with fear, explained that she had only given the man directions, but he continued to follow her.Seo Ji-hye then brought the woman to her side and boarded the approaching train together.However, the man followed them onto the train and asked the woman for her phone number.Although Seo Ji-hye firmly told the man, "You shouldn't behave like this after drinking," he continued to harass them.At that moment, Seo Ji-hye physically restrained the man.It turned out that Seo Ji-hye is a certified black belt in hapkido (Korean martial art), and the technique she used to restrain the man was a throwing technique.Recalling the incident, Seo Ji-hye previously said, "I was really scared at the time too, but I mustered up the courage for the woman who was in danger."Fans are once again praising her as brave and amazing for her actions in the past.(Credit= 'jihye8024' Instagram)(SBS Star)