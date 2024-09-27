[SBS Star] Kwon Eun Bi Opens Up About Facing Frequent Money Requests After Her Success

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi revealed that after being dubbed the "Waterbomb Goddess," people have started contacting her to borrow money.On September 24 episode of SBS' television show "Four Men," Kwon Eun Bi, along with singer Kim Wan-sun and Hwa Sa of girl group MAMAMOO, appeared as guests.When the host Lee Sang Min said, "Your 'Waterbomb' performance this year once again attracted so much attention, Eun Bi," Kwon Eun Bi responded with a smile, "Well, I gave it my all."Kwon Eun Bi, who experienced a long period of being unknown before rising to success, shared her thoughts, saying, "I've recently learned that you never know how life will turn out."She then confessed, "But now a lot of people are starting to ask me to lend them money."When asked how much people were asking for, Kwon Eun Bi replied, "It's not an enormous amount, and I could lend it, but I feel like if I do it once, they'll keep asking."Hwa Sa chimed in, saying, "I've lost friends over money, so I immediately decline any money requests. If it's someone really important, I lend an amount I wouldn't mind losing."Kim Wan-sun agreed, saying, "Yeah, even if I lend them money, I do so with no intention of ever getting my money back."Lee Sang Min added, "When someone borrows money, it usually means something serious has happened in their life. But you shouldn't let yourself get caught up in it," advising her to firmly refuse anyone asking her to borrow money.Then, Kwon Eun Bi was asked if she had ever borrowed money from someone.Kwon Eun Bi answered, "No, I haven't," but then remembered, "Actually, I have borrowed money from my older brother before."Another honest Tak Jae Hoon then humorously suggested, "You should hold onto that feeling—because someday, you might need to borrow money too," prompting laughter.To which Lee Sang Min concluded, "That's not a real solution. This isn't going anywhere, sorry," and ended the discussion.(Credit= SBS Four Men, 'silver_rain.__' Instagram)(SBS Star)