[SBS Star] "Listening to So-young Always..." Jang Dong-geon Gives a Sneak Peek Into His Happy Marriage
[SBS Star] "Listening to So-young Always..." Jang Dong-geon Gives a Sneak Peek Into His Happy Marriage

Actor Jang Dong-geon shared his affection for his wife, actress Ko So-young, during his interview. 

On September 26, Jang Dong-geon sat down for an interview to speak about his upcoming film "A Normal Family." 

"A Normal Family" is based on the bestselling novel "The Dinner" by Dutch author Herman Koch and is directed by Hur Jin-ho, known for "One Fine Spring Day" (2001). 

The film is a suspenseful story about four individuals whose lives unravel after they see security camera footage of their children committing a crime. 

Jang Dong-geon plays Jae-gyu, a warm-hearted pediatrician who values principles and order. He portrays the detailed psychological changes Jae-gyu experiences after watching the footage. 

Jae-gyu's older brother Jae-wan is played by actor Sul Kyung Gu, while his wife, freelance translator Yeon-kyung, is portrayed by actress Kim Hee Ae.
Jang Dong-geon
While talking about the film, Jang Dong-geon mentioned that when he first received the offer for it, he discussed it with Ko So-young.

Jang Dong-geon said, "When I was offered the role, my wife and I watched two other films based on the same novel. Initially, I felt I could play Jae-wan's role better, but my wife said, 'I think you're a better fit for the younger brother.'" 

He continued, "The roles were already set, but since she said that, I started thinking more deeply about it. I wondered why she thought I was more suited for Jae-gyu, and as I looked into it, I began to understand. I realized the real life me is more like Jae-gyu."

Jang Dong-geon also mentioned that he often reads scripts together with Ko So-young, but they do not usually talk much about the finished projects afterward.

When asked about Ko So-young's long break from acting, he admitted, "It's a bit unfortunate. I feel pretty sad about it." 

"I think she misses being on screen too. She does receive offers from time to time, but it's not easy. The longer you're away from this job, the harder it is to make a comeback," he added.  
Jang Dong-geon
Ko So-young recently made headlines when she appeared on entertainer Kim Na-young's YouTube show and joked about Jang Dong-geon, saying, "You know what's annoying? It's when a guy with a handsome face doesn't listen to you. Yeah, I'm talking about my husband!" 

Responding to that, Jang Dong-geon smiled and said, "I might not seem stubborn, but I do have my own way of being stubborn, and I think that's what she was talking about." 

He resumed, "Good things usually happen when I listen to So-young, but there are moments when I just can't back down. I think she was just sharing our married life in a playful way. I didn't ask her why she said it," then chuckled.
Jang Dong-geon
Jang Dong-geon and Ko So-young got married in May 2010, and they have two children together—a son and a daughter.

(Credit= Mindmark, I AM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
