뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Shares How Devastated He Felt After Being Diagnosed with Cancer
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Shares How Devastated He Felt After Being Diagnosed with Cancer

Published 2024.09.26 15:45 View Count
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Shares How Devastated He Felt After Being Diagnosed with Cancer
Actor Jang Keun Suk opened up about the devastation he felt upon learning of his cancer diagnosis.

On September 26, Jang Keun Suk released a new video on his YouTube channel, where he opened up about his journey with thyroid cancer.

Jang Keun Suk began by saying, "I wanted to share in depth how I've been coping with my thyroid cancer diagnosis and the ways I've overcome it." 

Looking serious, the actor stated, "I received annual health check-ups ever since I turned 28. During my health check-up last October, something seemed off. They suggested a blood test and then a biopsy, and through those steps, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer." 
Jang Keun Suk
Recalling his initial reaction, Jang Keun Suk said, "When I first heard the news, I thought, 'Am I going to die?'"

He revealed that it was even harder to accept because there was no family history of cancer.

Jang Keun Suk explained, "Due to ongoing disputes between doctors and the government, I couldn't have surgery right away. I had to wait, and I eventually had the surgery at the end of May this year." 

He shared, "In April, I was told I could have surgery soon, so I cleared all my scheduled commitments from the end of April through the end of the year and got admitted to the hospital."
Jang Keun Suk
As Jang Keun Suk spoke, he became emotional and shed tears. He said, "The surgery lasted six hours, and although I'm now fully recovered, it took a long time to receive that confirmation," with teary eyes. 

Reflecting on his experience, Jang Keun Suk said, "People often refer to thyroid cancer as an 'okay cancer' or a 'mild cancer,' which might be true to some extent. But for those of us diagnosed, the fear that comes with the word 'cancer' is overwhelming. It's hard to accept."

He continued, "I've spent a lot of time reflecting on my life, and my outlook for the future has changed significantly. Ultimately, it hasn't been a negative change; I feel like I've been reborn in a positive way." 
 

Previously, on August 16, Jang Keun Suk shared news of his battle with thyroid cancer. 

In his YouTube video, he confessed, "I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer about a year ago. It's been two weeks since my surgery, and I still can't fully open my mouth. I didn't mention it earlier because I was worried it would cause you concern. But thankfully, the surgery went well." 

(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지