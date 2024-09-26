[SBS Star] "I Was Jobless" Former Child Star Lee Se Young Tells Struggle She Had as She Became an Adult

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Se Young talked about the challenges she experienced while transforming from a child actor to a grownup actor.On September 25, Lee Se Young guested on the 262nd episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block'.The actress talked about the obstacles she faced when she became an adult as a former child actor who debuted at age six."In 2015, I was a college student who started living alone for the first time. I had monthly rent to pay but didn't have any acting jobs.""I had a difficult time securing roles. I was an actress whose face was known but haven't yet proven herself as an adult.", Lee Se Young shared.Lee Se Young resumed, "Then, I got cast in a project. The filming location was in Daegu, but my college was in Seoul.""I used to take all the classes on Wednesdays for 12 hours, starting at nine in the morning, and then I headed to the filming set in Daegu. When I had to miss a class, I would submit a report to make up for it.""I used to have eight cups of espresso daily and walk around while taking classes because standing up wasn't enough to keep me from falling asleep.", the actress reminisced.Lee Se Young commented that while others might perceive the period as a resting phase, she was practically jobless."It felt like I was on the edge of a cliff. The parts that were possible for me were those newbies would play, but my face wasn't new to the audience.", she remarked.Lee Se Young shared how hard she worked to pursue her acting career, revealing that she worked multiple part-time jobs and went to her agency's office daily."You went to your agency office daily and eventually had your desk there? What did you even do at the office?", the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok asked."My main goal was to let the staff know I exist. There were about twenty actors at the agency, and I wanted the staff to remember me.", Lee Se Young replied."I went around the office asking if there were any projects I could participate in. I asked the staff to show me the scripts even if they were not for me. I always asked them to put me in a meeting with the production companies or at least an opportunity to audition.""Seeing me every day like that, the company's director and CEO would tell the staff members, 'Give her some outside work already!'.", Lee Se Young said and added that her desk got eventually removed as she was out with projects."You showing up every day must have been pressuring the CEO as well.", Yu Jae Seok commented."Absolutely. That was my intention. I did the dishes there, and I served coffee when people from the industry came. I did all that to let them know that I existed.", said Lee Se Young, leaving Yu Jae Seok in awe.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, MBC Jewel in the Palace)(SBS Star)