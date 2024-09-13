[SBS Star] "Is This My Future?" So Yu-jin Tells Why She Cried During Her Honeymoon with Paik Jong Won

이미지 확대하기

Actress So Yu-jin shared an episode from her honeymoon with her husband, chef/businessman Paik Jong Won.On September 12, So Yu-jin guested on Channel A's television show 'Daddy's Blooming Day'."When I told my husband today that I'm going to be on this show, he said, 'Oh, no. You're going to talk about me, aren't you?'.", So Yu-jin shared, bursting into laughter.Even though Paik Jong Won is 15 years older than her, the actress said she does not feel a generation gap between them."Living with him, I become more awkward around young people. I'm completely at ease here. It feels just like being in my living room!", So Yu-jin said, bringing laughter to the 'Daddy's Blooming Day' cast members, all men around Paik Jong Won's age.When asked what the most delicious dish Paik Jong Won made for her was, the actress said, "It's the best when he makes me something I want right away. Even a grilled squid alongside my beer tastes great because my husband grilled it for me.""My husband became concerned about his health at some point and has been working out diligently. He works out for two hours a day.", the actress said."Paik Jong Won is a rich man. He has to live long to spend it all.", one of the cast members, comedian Kim Gu-ra, said playfully.During the episode, So Yu-jin talked about her unforgettable honeymoon with Paik Jong Won."We went to Turkey, a country famous for its delicious food. We had six meals a day during the trip.", So Yu-jin said, adding that her husband's love for food is the reason behind it."He found 70 different restaurants to visit, and we went to each one as much as we could. We ate and ate and ate. And you know, Turkey is also known for its desserts. So we basically ate and ate and then had some desserts. I cried during the trip, thinking, 'This is my life from now on.'. I could see how my future would go.", So Yu-jin shared and laughed."Yeah, having delicious food feels good, only when it's once or twice a few times.", Kim Gu-ra added."Exactly. And the problem is that it was our honeymoon trip.", So Yu-jin commented, reminiscing about her honeymoon that almost felt like a gourmet tour.(Credit= Channel A Daddy's Blooming Day, 'yujin_so' Instagram)(SBS Star)