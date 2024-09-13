뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Is This My Future?" So Yu-jin Tells Why She Cried During Her Honeymoon with Paik Jong Won
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Is This My Future?" So Yu-jin Tells Why She Cried During Her Honeymoon with Paik Jong Won

Published 2024.09.13 18:20 View Count
[SBS Star] "Is This My Future?" So Yu-jin Tells Why She Cried During Her Honeymoon with Paik Jong Won
Actress So Yu-jin shared an episode from her honeymoon with her husband, chef/businessman Paik Jong Won.

On September 12, So Yu-jin guested on Channel A's television show 'Daddy's Blooming Day'.

"When I told my husband today that I'm going to be on this show, he said, 'Oh, no. You're going to talk about me, aren't you?'.", So Yu-jin shared, bursting into laughter.

Even though Paik Jong Won is 15 years older than her, the actress said she does not feel a generation gap between them.

"Living with him, I become more awkward around young people. I'm completely at ease here. It feels just like being in my living room!", So Yu-jin said, bringing laughter to the 'Daddy's Blooming Day' cast members, all men around Paik Jong Won's age.
So Yu-jin & Paik Jong Won
When asked what the most delicious dish Paik Jong Won made for her was, the actress said, "It's the best when he makes me something I want right away. Even a grilled squid alongside my beer tastes great because my husband grilled it for me."

"My husband became concerned about his health at some point and has been working out diligently. He works out for two hours a day.", the actress said.

"Paik Jong Won is a rich man. He has to live long to spend it all.", one of the cast members, comedian Kim Gu-ra, said playfully.
So Yu-jin & Paik Jong Won
During the episode, So Yu-jin talked about her unforgettable honeymoon with Paik Jong Won.

"We went to Turkey, a country famous for its delicious food. We had six meals a day during the trip.", So Yu-jin said, adding that her husband's love for food is the reason behind it.

"He found 70 different restaurants to visit, and we went to each one as much as we could. We ate and ate and ate. And you know, Turkey is also known for its desserts. So we basically ate and ate and then had some desserts. I cried during the trip, thinking, 'This is my life from now on.'. I could see how my future would go.", So Yu-jin shared and laughed.

"Yeah, having delicious food feels good, only when it's once or twice a few times.", Kim Gu-ra added.

"Exactly. And the problem is that it was our honeymoon trip.", So Yu-jin commented, reminiscing about her honeymoon that almost felt like a gourmet tour.
So Yu-jin & Paik Jong Won
(Credit= Channel A Daddy's Blooming Day, 'yujin_so' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지