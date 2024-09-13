[SBS Star] "It's Easy" RAIN Shares the Little Things He Does to Make His Wife Kim Tae-hee Laugh

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actor RAIN shared how he brings laughter to his wife, actress Kim Tae-hee.On September 12, RAIN posted a new episode of his YouTube Show featuring singer YOUNGTAK as a guest."I released my first full-length album two years ago and my second last year. And this year, I'm releasing my first mini album under this stage name.", shared YOUNGTAK."Since I make my music, I get super delighted watching the final results come out.", he added with a smile.RAIN responded, "I can relate to that feeling. After finishing my album recording, I'm utterly satisfied, thinking, 'This came out amazingly well.'. Sometimes, the thought turns out to be my opinion only, though. And other times, people praise my work, proving that I was right."He continued, "Many of my works get thrown away during the process. But there was a time when I brought a disposed song back and released it, and the song became a huge success.""That was 'Rainism'. After completing its recording, I shared it with my agency's working group for feedback, and everyone didn't like it. They said I shouldn't go with the song, but I insisted.", RAIN remarked, referring to one of his greatest hit songs.During their conversation, YOUNGTAK said he bought his parents a house, expressing how proud it made him feel.RAIN commented, "I think the top three things a man can do in life are making his parents laugh, his wife laugh, and his children laugh. Those are the three essential steps for a successful life.""Making a wife laugh is not difficult for a husband to do. Just do the dishes, clean the house, and hug her from behind for no reason.", he added."The same goes for the parents. Say, 'I love you, Dad.', without reason. Doing your best for your family is the greatest virtue.", RAIN added.Meanwhile, RAIN tied the knot with Kim Tae-hee in January 2017.The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October 2017 and their second child, also a daughter, in September 2019.(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube, 'storyjcompany' Instagram)(SBS Star)