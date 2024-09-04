뉴스
[SBS Star] MINUE Recalls Being Dumped by His Actress Ex-Girlfriend After She Rose to Fame
[SBS Star] MINUE Recalls Being Dumped by His Actress Ex-Girlfriend After She Rose to Fame

Published 2024.09.04
[SBS Star] MINUE Recalls Being Dumped by His Actress Ex-Girlfriend After She Rose to Fame
Singer MINUE, formerly of SM Entertainment's boy band TraxX, recalled getting dumped by his actress ex-girlfriend after she gained fame. 

On September 3, SBS' television show "Four Men" aired an episode featuring MINUE. 

During a conversation with the members of "Four Men," MINUE shared that he had been dumped before, when one remarked that it seemed like something he would never have experienced.

He explained, "It was when I was still struggling to make it big in the industry. I was constantly trying to learn as much as I could while working minor roles on set."

He went on, "One day, an actress showed interest in me, and we started dating. However, she became successful while I was still in minor roles, and once she gained fame, she suddenly ended the relationship. I was shocked by this, and I stayed away from dating for years afterward to focus entirely on building my career."
MINUE
MINUE
After that, MINUE shared how he began gaining recognition after his role in MBC's drama "Pasta" back in 2010.

MINUE said, "I had been going to countless auditions but kept getting rejected. I was exhausted from being told I'd be contacted but never hearing back. That's when I found out that 'Pasta' was casting. I thought, 'I'm probably not going to get this role either,' so I barely prepared before heading to the audition."

He continued, "At the audition, the first thing the director said to me was, 'Your face looks bigger in person than in the photos.' I was already on edge, so I finally snapped, responding, 'I'm sorry, but your head is big too.'"

Concluding the story, he added, "The next day, the director called to tell me I had passed the audition. They gave me a role that suited the attitude I had shown during the audition. Although I only had few lines as I wasn't so skilled at acting yet, I garnered quite a bit of attention. As I worked on 'Pasta,' more opportunities began to come my way. It felt amazing."
MINUE
MINUE
(Credit= SBS Four Men) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
