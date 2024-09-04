뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She's Very Clean, But I'm..." Kangnam Opens Up about His Big Fight with Wife Lee Sang-hwa
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "She's Very Clean, But I'm..." Kangnam Opens Up about His Big Fight with Wife Lee Sang-hwa

Published 2024.09.04 14:59 View Count
[SBS Star] "She's Very Clean, But I'm..." Kangnam Opens Up about His Big Fight with Wife Lee Sang-hwa
Singer Kangnam shared that he and his wife, former speed skater Lee Sang-hwa, once fought because of their different standards of cleanliness.

On September 3, a new episode of MBC's television show 'Clean Freak Brian' aired.

The show usually has K-pop duo FLY TO THE SKY's member Brian and BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 visiting houses that desperately need cleaning solutions; however, this episode took them to one so clean that it deserves praise.

The house Brian and BAMBAM visited was Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa's; the two were greeted by Kangnam, who was alone in the house.

As soon as they walked in, Brian and BAMBAM were impressed by the impeccable cleanliness of the house.
Kangnam & Lee Sang-hwa
Kangnam said Lee Sang-hwa was the one who kept the house so clean, noting that he and Lee Sang-hwa have very different levels of cleanliness.

"Before marrying Sang-hwa, I didn't clean the house at all. I wanted all the stuff, like my clothes, phone, and charger, near me because that makes me feel cozy.", Kangnam remarked.

"Sang-hwa always wakes up at four in the morning and starts to clean the house.", he resumed, "It's too much. She removes the carpet, cleans it herself with a brush, and then hangs it outside to dry."

Kangnam said Lee Sang-hwa's dedication to self-management as an athlete has given her a strong sense of cleanliness.

"She frequently traveled abroad and stayed at hotels all the time. She always cleans hotel rooms immediately after she gets there because dust in the room might make her sick. The habit became ingrained in her.", Kangnam remarked.
Kangnam & Lee Sang-hwa
"Have you guys ever fought about cleaning?", Brian asked Kangnam.

"We did in the early stage of our marriage.", Kangnam replied, "I had no idea that Sang-hwa was this clean back then. It was hard to find a balance because she was very clean, and I was so messy."

"One day, I said, 'I don't understand why we have to clean the house to this extent.'. It became a big fight.", he revealed.

"The fight was getting too long. Thinking I'd better go outside briefly to cool down, I got up without saying anything. Suddenly, Sang-hwa shouted, 'Sit down!'. Our two dogs were next to me, and we three all sat down at the same time.", Kangnam said, making everyone laugh.
Kangnam & Lee Sang-hwa
Kangnam continued, "Seeing how well our dogs follow Sang-hwa's words, I realized I should too. After all, the things Sang-hwa says are always right."

"That's so true. You know the saying: Happy wife, happy life.", Brian commented.

During the episode, Brian left a heartfelt message for 'fellow clean freak' Lee Sang-hwa, adding a hilarious moment to the show.

"If Kangnam ever tells you, 'Honey, let's just take it easy.', don't listen to him. You're doing a fantastic job here.", he playfully said.
Kangnam & Lee Sang-hwa
(Credit= MBC Clean Freak Brian, 'kangkangnam' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지