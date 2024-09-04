[SBS Star] "She's Very Clean, But I'm..." Kangnam Opens Up about His Big Fight with Wife Lee Sang-hwa

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kangnam shared that he and his wife, former speed skater Lee Sang-hwa, once fought because of their different standards of cleanliness.On September 3, a new episode of MBC's television show 'Clean Freak Brian' aired.The show usually has K-pop duo FLY TO THE SKY's member Brian and BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 visiting houses that desperately need cleaning solutions; however, this episode took them to one so clean that it deserves praise.The house Brian and BAMBAM visited was Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa's; the two were greeted by Kangnam, who was alone in the house.As soon as they walked in, Brian and BAMBAM were impressed by the impeccable cleanliness of the house.Kangnam said Lee Sang-hwa was the one who kept the house so clean, noting that he and Lee Sang-hwa have very different levels of cleanliness."Before marrying Sang-hwa, I didn't clean the house at all. I wanted all the stuff, like my clothes, phone, and charger, near me because that makes me feel cozy.", Kangnam remarked."Sang-hwa always wakes up at four in the morning and starts to clean the house.", he resumed, "It's too much. She removes the carpet, cleans it herself with a brush, and then hangs it outside to dry."Kangnam said Lee Sang-hwa's dedication to self-management as an athlete has given her a strong sense of cleanliness."She frequently traveled abroad and stayed at hotels all the time. She always cleans hotel rooms immediately after she gets there because dust in the room might make her sick. The habit became ingrained in her.", Kangnam remarked."Have you guys ever fought about cleaning?", Brian asked Kangnam."We did in the early stage of our marriage.", Kangnam replied, "I had no idea that Sang-hwa was this clean back then. It was hard to find a balance because she was very clean, and I was so messy.""One day, I said, 'I don't understand why we have to clean the house to this extent.'. It became a big fight.", he revealed."The fight was getting too long. Thinking I'd better go outside briefly to cool down, I got up without saying anything. Suddenly, Sang-hwa shouted, 'Sit down!'. Our two dogs were next to me, and we three all sat down at the same time.", Kangnam said, making everyone laugh.Kangnam continued, "Seeing how well our dogs follow Sang-hwa's words, I realized I should too. After all, the things Sang-hwa says are always right.""That's so true. You know the saying: Happy wife, happy life.", Brian commented.During the episode, Brian left a heartfelt message for 'fellow clean freak' Lee Sang-hwa, adding a hilarious moment to the show."If Kangnam ever tells you, 'Honey, let's just take it easy.', don't listen to him. You're doing a fantastic job here.", he playfully said.(Credit= MBC Clean Freak Brian, 'kangkangnam' Instagram)(SBS Star)