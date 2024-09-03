[SBS Star] Shin Hyun-bin Shares How Heart-Fluttering It Was to Portray Romance with Moon Sang Min

On September 3, Shin Hyun-bin had an interview with a news outlet to discuss her latest project, Coupang Play's television series 'Cinderella at 2 AM', at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu in Seoul.
'Cinderella at 2 AM' is an office romantic comedy based on a webcomic with the same title.
The series follows the story of 'Ha Yoon-seo' (Shin Hyun-bin), a realistic and accomplished woman who struggles to break up with 'Seo Joo-won' (Moon Sang Min), a young, third-generation chaebol (wealthy business family) who is deeply committed to her.
"Even Moon Sang Min himself used to ask me that on set. We had a lot of romantic scenes in the series, and the character 'Seo Joo-won' is the kind of guy anyone would fall for. During filming, I often thought 'Seo Joo-won' would still be quite a catch even if he wasn't chaebol and even if unemployed."
"'Seo Joo-won' loves my character a lot. He's very supportive of her and puts in a lot of effort to change her mind when she wants to break up. I mean, who would do that? It's hard to find a man like him.", the actress remarked.
"There's another scene where my character in the elevator tries to shut the door, and 'Seo Joo-won' barges in by sticking his foot into the closing door."
"I have a friend who is usually not attracted to younger men. She told me that the scene got her thinking, 'Whoa, is that what it's like to date a younger man?'.", the actress shared with laughter.
"I don't know if dating younger men is always charming like that or if 'Seo Joo-won' is a special case. 'Seo Joo-won' bounces back easily no matter how cold my character is to him."
"I think my criteria for a potential dating partner in real life would be somewhat similar to that.", she added.
"One friend told me that it's something to be proud of, being able to depict romance with both an older man and a younger man. I was like, 'Is that so?', but was still grateful. I'm open to various offers.", Shin Hyun-bin said.
(SBS Star)