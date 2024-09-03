[SBS Star] Shin Hyun-bin Shares How Heart-Fluttering It Was to Portray Romance with Moon Sang Min

이미지 확대하기

Actress Shin Hyun-bin talked about her experience portraying a romance with actor Moon Sang Min, who is 14 years younger than her.On September 3, Shin Hyun-bin had an interview with a news outlet to discuss her latest project, Coupang Play's television series 'Cinderella at 2 AM', at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu in Seoul.'Cinderella at 2 AM' is an office romantic comedy based on a webcomic with the same title.The series follows the story of 'Ha Yoon-seo' (Shin Hyun-bin), a realistic and accomplished woman who struggles to break up with 'Seo Joo-won' (Moon Sang Min), a young, third-generation chaebol (wealthy business family) who is deeply committed to her.During the interview, Shin Hyun-bin said she experienced heart fluttering while filming the romantic comedy with Moon Sang Min."Even Moon Sang Min himself used to ask me that on set. We had a lot of romantic scenes in the series, and the character 'Seo Joo-won' is the kind of guy anyone would fall for. During filming, I often thought 'Seo Joo-won' would still be quite a catch even if he wasn't chaebol and even if unemployed.""'Seo Joo-won' loves my character a lot. He's very supportive of her and puts in a lot of effort to change her mind when she wants to break up. I mean, who would do that? It's hard to find a man like him.", the actress remarked.Shin Hyun-bin resumed, "Multiple scenes in the series show how charming 'Seo Joo-won' is. There's this scene where my character, who decided to break up with 'Seo Joo-won', meets him at a coffee place and changes her mind because he's just so good-looking.""There's another scene where my character in the elevator tries to shut the door, and 'Seo Joo-won' barges in by sticking his foot into the closing door.""I have a friend who is usually not attracted to younger men. She told me that the scene got her thinking, 'Whoa, is that what it's like to date a younger man?'.", the actress shared with laughter."I don't know if dating younger men is always charming like that or if 'Seo Joo-won' is a special case. 'Seo Joo-won' bounces back easily no matter how cold my character is to him.""Age doesn't matter to me when it comes to dating.", Shin Hyun-bin continued, "In my previous project, I had the opportunity to play romance with actor Jung Woo Sung, who is 13 years older than me. And now, I'm playing with someone 14 years younger than me.""I think my criteria for a potential dating partner in real life would be somewhat similar to that.", she added."One friend told me that it's something to be proud of, being able to depict romance with both an older man and a younger man. I was like, 'Is that so?', but was still grateful. I'm open to various offers.", Shin Hyun-bin said.(Credit= Coupang Play Cinderella at 2 AM)(SBS Star)