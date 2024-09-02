뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "So Many Haters Say..." '34' Ryu Phillip Declares '51' Mina Has Always Been the One
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "So Many Haters Say..." '34' Ryu Phillip Declares '51' Mina Has Always Been the One

Published 2024.09.02 17:09 Updated 2024.09.02 17:12 View Count
[SBS Star] "So Many Haters Say..." '34' Ryu Phillip Declares '51' Mina Has Always Been the One
34-year-old singer Ryu Phillip declared his 51-year-old wife, singer Mina, has always been the one for him. 

On September 2 episode of KBS' television show "AM Plaza," Ryu Phillip made a guest appearance. 

At the beginning of the show, Ryu Phillip introduced himself as, "I live with the most beautiful and sexy woman in her 50s in Korea. I'm a husband of Mina, who is 17 years older than I am." 
Ryu Phillip
Then, the singer added that despite his happy marriage with her, he has been suffering from more malicious comments lately.

Ryu Phillip said, "I often get comments like, 'You're just trying to live off Mina since she's successful, aren't you?' But I want to tell that's not true. I'm actually not that unknown myself. I even debuted as a member of a 4-member project group that debuted in Japan. We sold out all our concert tickets." 

He noted, "Although there's a 17-year age gap between us, it doesn't feel like it. Mina is in her 50s, but honestly, she doesn't look it at all. I've always seen her as a woman that I wanted to love. And currently love, of course. From the very beginning, I never called her 'noona' as well—I've always just called her by her name."

He continued, "Even when we're just at home, my wife goes out of her way to look beautiful. She even wears makeup and asks me every morning, 'Do I look pretty?' Her age has never stopped me from seeing her as a woman."
Ryu Phillip
Recently, a video celebrating 400,000 subscribers on the YouTube channel Ryu Phillip runs with Mina, Ryu Phillip said, "I suggested that we start our YouTube channel, because I wanted to capture Mina's beauty on video and record it like a diary. She's someone who deserves to have done even better, but it pains me to think that her charm is overshadowed because she married me."

Ryu Phillip and Mina made headlines in 2018 when they got married, overcoming a 17-year age gap.
Ryu Phillip
(Credit= 'phillipkorea' Instagram, KBS AM Plaza) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지