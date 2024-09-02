[SBS Star] "So Many Haters Say..." '34' Ryu Phillip Declares '51' Mina Has Always Been the One

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

34-year-old singer Ryu Phillip declared his 51-year-old wife, singer Mina, has always been the one for him.On September 2 episode of KBS' television show "AM Plaza," Ryu Phillip made a guest appearance.At the beginning of the show, Ryu Phillip introduced himself as, "I live with the most beautiful and sexy woman in her 50s in Korea. I'm a husband of Mina, who is 17 years older than I am."Then, the singer added that despite his happy marriage with her, he has been suffering from more malicious comments lately.Ryu Phillip said, "I often get comments like, 'You're just trying to live off Mina since she's successful, aren't you?' But I want to tell that's not true. I'm actually not that unknown myself. I even debuted as a member of a 4-member project group that debuted in Japan. We sold out all our concert tickets."He noted, "Although there's a 17-year age gap between us, it doesn't feel like it. Mina is in her 50s, but honestly, she doesn't look it at all. I've always seen her as a woman that I wanted to love. And currently love, of course. From the very beginning, I never called her 'noona' as well—I've always just called her by her name."He continued, "Even when we're just at home, my wife goes out of her way to look beautiful. She even wears makeup and asks me every morning, 'Do I look pretty?' Her age has never stopped me from seeing her as a woman."Recently, a video celebrating 400,000 subscribers on the YouTube channel Ryu Phillip runs with Mina, Ryu Phillip said, "I suggested that we start our YouTube channel, because I wanted to capture Mina's beauty on video and record it like a diary. She's someone who deserves to have done even better, but it pains me to think that her charm is overshadowed because she married me."Ryu Phillip and Mina made headlines in 2018 when they got married, overcoming a 17-year age gap.(Credit= 'phillipkorea' Instagram, KBS AM Plaza)(SBS Star)