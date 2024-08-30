[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL HYOJUNG Shares YOOA Was the Hardest to Manage as the Leader

이미지 확대하기

HYOJUNG of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL named YOOA as the most challenging member to manage as the group's leader.On August 29, HYOJUNG guested on Hong Eunchae of girl group LE SSERAFIM's YouTube show "Eunchae's Star Diary."During their talk, HYOJUNG spoke about the challenges of being a leader.HYOJUNG said, "I've always thought that being a leader wasn't really for me. But I've just been doing it while thinking that way, because I am the group's leader. I don't think I'm particularly suited to being a leader."She continued, "Lately, though, the members of OH MY GIRL have been giving me a lot of compliments, saying that we were able to get closer thanks to my bright energy. Hearing things like that makes me think maybe it was a good thing I took on the role."When Hong Eunchae asked her, "Have you ever gotten angry at the members?" HYOJUNG replied, "I would usually say something like, 'I don't want to hurt your feelings, but…' and then I end up getting so emotional that I end up crying."HYOJUNG then mentioned YOOA as the member who was the most difficult to manage during their early debut days.She explained, "I had the most conflicts with YOOA. Since she is so unique who has her own style, she often didn't align her dance with the group. So I had to explain, 'YOOA, we are a team, and this is a group dance.' YOOA is a true artist. Sometimes she adds an extra spin without realizing it."Hearing this, Hong Eunchae also related and brouht up Huh Yunjin.Hong Eunchae shared, "When we were filming our music video for 'Smart,' Yunjin's ending pose was different; her pose stood out too much. All the members asked her, 'Why did you do it like that?'" and laughed.(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube, 'yoo__sha' Instagram)(SBS Star)