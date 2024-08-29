뉴스
[SBS Star] "Your Time Has Arrived!" Go Minsi Shares Kim Hye Soo's Heartwarming Response to 'The Frog'
[SBS Star] "Your Time Has Arrived!" Go Minsi Shares Kim Hye Soo's Heartwarming Response to 'The Frog'

Published 2024.08.29 14:36
[SBS Star] "Your Time Has Arrived!" Go Minsi Shares Kim Hye Soo's Heartwarming Response to 'The Frog'
Actress Go Minsi talked about her close bond with her co-stars from 'Smugglers', actors Kim Hye Soo, Yum Jung Ah, and Zo In Sung.

On August 26, Go Minsi had an interview about her latest project, Netflix's series 'The Frog', at a coffee place in Jongno District, Seoul.

During the interview, Go Minsi talked about her recent gathering with the cast members of her previous project, the film 'Smugglers' (2023).
Go Minsi & Kim Hye Soo
"Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah suggested we watch 'The Frog' together. I refused, saying that it would be too embarrassing. They contacted me the next day, saying they finished watching the series."

"Kim Hye Soo told me that I did a wonderful job. With great excitement, she said, 'It seems like Go Minsi's time has arrived.'.", Go Minsi shared and laughed.

"When I told her how touched I was by her words, Kim Hye Soo replied, 'Minsi, you're the one who's touching. Your presence alone moves me.'."

"Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah gave me some valuable advice. Oh, and I enjoyed 'MISSION: CROSS'!", the actress added, referring to Yum Jung Ah's latest film.
Go Minsi & Kim Hye Soo
Go Minsi, who has donated consistently, said, "When I first debuted, I saw news reports about sunbae actors making donations and wanted to be like them. They had a positive effect on me."

"Even when I didn't have much, sharing some of what I had felt strangely good. I have absolutely no regrets. I hope my actions could make a positive difference in the world, no matter how small."

"I'll continue to participate in projects that promote positive change.", the actress stated with a smile.
Go Minsi & Kim Hye Soo
When asked which sunbae actors influenced her the most, Go Minsi said Kim Hye Soo and Zo In Sung.

"They gave me a lot of positive feedback whenever I made donations. They told me, 'The more you give and share, the more good things will come to you; you just don't know when.'. They're on the right path, and I'd like to follow them.", Go Minsi remarked.
Go Minsi & Kim Hye Soo
(Credit= Netflix Korea, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'hoduent' 'gominsi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
