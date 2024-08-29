[SBS Star] "Your Time Has Arrived!" Go Minsi Shares Kim Hye Soo's Heartwarming Response to 'The Frog'

On August 26, Go Minsi had an interview about her latest project, Netflix's series 'The Frog', at a coffee place in Jongno District, Seoul.
During the interview, Go Minsi talked about her recent gathering with the cast members of her previous project, the film 'Smugglers' (2023).
"Kim Hye Soo told me that I did a wonderful job. With great excitement, she said, 'It seems like Go Minsi's time has arrived.'.", Go Minsi shared and laughed.
"When I told her how touched I was by her words, Kim Hye Soo replied, 'Minsi, you're the one who's touching. Your presence alone moves me.'."
"Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah gave me some valuable advice. Oh, and I enjoyed 'MISSION: CROSS'!", the actress added, referring to Yum Jung Ah's latest film.
"Even when I didn't have much, sharing some of what I had felt strangely good. I have absolutely no regrets. I hope my actions could make a positive difference in the world, no matter how small."
"I'll continue to participate in projects that promote positive change.", the actress stated with a smile.
"They gave me a lot of positive feedback whenever I made donations. They told me, 'The more you give and share, the more good things will come to you; you just don't know when.'. They're on the right path, and I'd like to follow them.", Go Minsi remarked.
