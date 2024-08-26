[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Explains Why She Felt Upset with Her Daughter for No Clear Reason

On August 25 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," fencer Kim Jun-ho left his two sons, Eun-woo and Jung-woo, with ice hockey player Nam Hee-doo and announcer Lee Na-yeon while he went out to work.
To Kim Jun-ho's surprise, Eun-woo and Jung-woo had a great time with Nam Hee-doo and Lee Na-yeon, looking as if they did not miss their parents at all.
Watching the kids having so much fun, Kim Jun-ho commented in the studio, "It's really interesting to see them like this without me. They seem to be doing just fine without me."
When Choi Ji Woo asked if he felt a bit hurt by this, Kim Jun-ho admitted, "I mean, it's definitely a relief, but at the same time, it's a bit disappointing that they don't seem to miss their dad at all," with a bittersweet smile.
The actress continued, "If they tell me that my daughter had a good time without asking for me, it feels a bit upsetting. It's like I feel a little betrayed and upset for no reason. But if I show that disappointment, it might make me come across as someone with a small heart!"
Her candid remark immediately drew laughter from everyone.
The couple welcomed their first child, Roo-ah, in May 2020.
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'choijivvoo' Instagram)
(SBS Star)