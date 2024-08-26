[SBS Star] "Since the Beginning, I..." Lee Sang Woo Expresses His Unchanging Love for Kim So Yeon

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Sang Woo expressed his unwavering affection for his wife, actress Kim So Yeon.On August 23, KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant' featured Lee Sang Woo preparing mouthwatering dishes for Kim So Yeon.First, Lee Sang Woo showcased his and Kim So Yeon's home, mentioning that it took a hundred days to complete the interior decoration."I don't know much about interior design. So, I have diligently visited factories and dealers for a year, meticulously choosing materials. It's just who I am; I need to see things with my eyes and share my opinions immediately. I think I went through the process more than a hundred times.", the actor recalled.The host, entertainer Boom, expressed that it seemed unnecessary to visit factories when interior companies provide samples.Lee Sang Woo replied, "I thought leaving it to interior companies like that might limit the possibilities. I offered more ideas and suggestions than the dealers. They said I was a unique case."More on the show, Lee Sang Woo texted Kim So Yeon to ask what she wanted to eat.When Kim So Yeon asked for gimbap (cooked rice and various ingredients rolled in dried seaweed), the actor immediately began making it for his wife.The show's cast members could not help but notice Lee Sang Woo's deep love for his wife as he prepared the meal; he chose every detail of the dish to cater to her tastes, from the ingredients to the size of each slice."That's so sweet.", "That's truly touching. Behind every move he makes, there are his thoughts for Kim So Yeon.", the cast members commented.After completing the gimbap, Lee Sang Woo began preparing another dish, galbijjim (braised short ribs), mentioning Kim So Yeon liked it.The cast members were again surprised when the actor revealed his galbijjim recipe with 18 steps.Lee Sang Woo shared his densely written recipe for the dish and explained, "This is actually simplified a bit; it was originally more complicated because I referenced various recipes. I believe it always results in more delicious dishes when you put effort into cooking."After Lee Sang Woo sent the completed dishes to Kim So Yeon at the filming set for her new project, Kim So Yeon responded with a heartfelt display of affection and gratitude.Lee Sang Woo spoke about his relationship with Kim So Yeon, "We enjoy observing each other and find one another quite intriguing."When asked if Kim So Yeon still makes his heart flutter after seven years of marriage, Lee Sang Woo remarked, "My feelings for her have remained the same since day one."Lee Sang Woo's heartfelt words of love for Kim So Yeon got everyone blown away.Meanwhile, Lee Sang Woo and Kim So Yeon tied the knot in June 2017.(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant)(SBS Star)