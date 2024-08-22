뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Says She Thinks Lee Joon Is the Perfect Husband Material
[SBS Star] DARA Says She Thinks Lee Joon Is the Perfect Husband Material
K-pop artist DARA shared that she considers actor Lee Joon the perfect husband material. 

On August 17 episode of MBC's television show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," Lee Joon, DARA, her brother Thunder, and sister-in-law MIMI gathered at the newlywed's home and talked about their recent trip to the Philippines.

Recently, Lee Joon, DARA, Thunder, and Mimi went on a trip to the Philippines together, and it was revealed that Lee Joon's participation was not part of the original plan.

It was previously shared that when Thunder gave Lee Joon the wedding invitation, he mentioned the "Dara Tour" to the Philippines. 

When Lee Joon showed interest in joining, Thunder simply asked, "Do you want to come along?"

DARA was thrilled to have Lee Joon join them, so he ended up coming along on the trip just two days before they left.

In the "Dara Tour" video that was released at the time, the chemistry between DARA and Lee Joon was so apparent that it even sparked dating rumors.
Point of Omniscient Interfere
About the dating rumors, DARA commented, "When people saw us, it's no wonder they thought it was a double date." 

MIMI added, "Even we thought you two looked good together when we got back to the hotel," and Lee Joon agreed, saying, "Even people around me said we make a cute couple," creating a romantic atmosphere between him and DARA.

Later, DARA suggested to Lee Joon, "Let's bet on who gets married first."

The members of "Point of Omniscient Interfere" watching in the studio joked, "When things go like this in movies, they always end up getting married," MIMI then made a bold suggestion, saying, "To whoever wins first, I'll pay for your trip to the Maldives." 

When Thunder praised Lee Joon, saying, "People call him the 'efficiency man' because of how he manages and spends money, but I don't think of him like that. He's very considerate and knows when to spend," DARA agreed, adding, "Exactly. He's the perfect husband material," which added a hint of romantic tension to the moment.
Point of Omniscient Interfere
(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, 'DARA TV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
