[SBS Star] SOYEON Hints at Her Departure from CUBE Ent. in November During (G)I-DLE's Concert
[SBS Star] SOYEON Hints at Her Departure from CUBE Ent. in November During (G)I-DLE's Concert

Published 2024.08.05 16:34
[SBS Star] SOYEON Hints at Her Departure from CUBE Ent. in November During (G)I-DLE's Concert
SOYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE has sparked attention by mentioning the possibility of not renewing her contract with her current management agency, CUBE Entertainment, during the group's recent concert.

Last weekend, (G)I-DLE held their "iDOL" concert at KSPO DOME in Seoul.

Each day featured special performances by the members, but SOYEON's performance on the 3rd was the one that caught the most attention.
SOYEON
On the 3rd, SOYEON performed her solo song "Is This Bad B****'s Number?" produced by herself. 

During the performance, SOYEON rapped, "My contract ends in November. Who's going to stop me?!" suggesting that she might be leaving her agency in just three months.

This line immediately shocked and confused a great number of fans at the venue; some even cried, fearing the possibility of (G)I-DLE disbanding.

Toward the end of the concert, SOYEON reassured her fans, saying, "We will always be here, so don't worry." 
SOYEON
Then, CUBE Entertainment told the media today, saying, "All members of (G)I-DLE are set to renew their contracts next year. SOYEON's claim about renewing her contract later this year was simply part of the performance." 

They added, "We've decided to speak to the media about this because we felt that SOYEON's spontaneous action at the concert, without discussing it with us first, could cause harm to the company."

Even after SOYEON's reassurance and CUBE Entertainment's clarification, fans are still speculating that SOYEON's line was not just for show; they believe she must have been hinting at something big. 

Many are currently worried that if the contract is not renewed, (G)I-DLE's activities, largely driven by SOYEON's songwriting and composing, might be in jeopardy.

Typically, the lifespan of K-pop groups is around seven years, coinciding with the end of their first contract period.

Most groups either disband or focus on individual activities at this time, which adds to the fans' concerns.
SOYEON
(Credit= CUBE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지