[SBS Star] "I Saw Him Crying Over Our Child One Day and..." Jeon Hye-bin Reflects on Her Happy Married Life
[SBS Star] "I Saw Him Crying Over Our Child One Day and..." Jeon Hye-bin Reflects on Her Happy Married Life

Published 2024.08.05 14:31
[SBS Star] "I Saw Him Crying Over Our Child One Day and..." Jeon Hye-bin Reflects on Her Happy Married Life
Actress Jeon Hye-bin described how happy she is with her dentist husband of five years. 

On July 4 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "Huh Young Man's Food Travel," Jeon Hye-bin made a guest appearance. 

While speaking with the host Huh Young Man over a meal, Jeon Hye-bin talked about her marriage. 
Jeon Hye-bin
About the first time she met her husband, the actress said, "My friend set us up. They were like, 'Trust me. Just have a meal together, okay?' So, I went with an open mind, not expecting too much."

She continued, "My husband had arrived at the restaurant before me. As soon as I saw him, I had this weird feeling that I was going to marry him. The more we talked, the better our connection became. We chatted for about four hours on that day," and playfully said, "And the next thing I knew, we had a child." 

Jeon Hye-bin then joked, "I don't really think of my husband as my husband; I think of him as a dependable eldest son who earns good money." 

When Huh Young-man asked, "Does he earn well?" Jeon Hye-bin replied, "He's a dentist. We have no financial difficulties. His clinic is in Apgujeong."
Jeon Hye-bin
After that, Jeon Hye-bin shared that while there were some challenges early in their marriage, she managed to overcome them fairly quickly.

She recalled, "Back then, my husband was really exhausted from work and didn't have much time for our child. One day, we had the chance to pick up our child from daycare together, and I saw him crying. He was like, 'I can't believe I haven’t had the chance to see our child grow up.' Seeing him like that made me realize, 'I need to build a strong family with him and make him happy.' That's when my love for him deepened."

She continued, "Since then, I've made an effort to create more family time on weekends. We started going on trips more often. These days, waking up in the morning makes me happy, and hearing our child laugh and planning family activities bring me so much joy."

However, she added, "I have no plans for a second child," without going into further details.
Jeon Hye-bin
(Credit= TV CHOSUN Huh Young Man's Food Travel, SBS Han Bam) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
